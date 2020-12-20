After 10 million cases

India has crossed the 10-million mark for recorded infections of Covid-19. This moment has come considerably later than was earlier predicted. The pace of increase, at national level, has also been slower than feared.

The health ministry has pointed out that the daily new cases have been fewer than 40,000 for at least the past three weeks. There was a minor peak towards the end of November, but the daily new infections have been trending downwards since then and were lower than 27,000 on December 19. This compares with over 90,000 in mid-September. India never crossed the ...