After Russia's cultural boycott

Cultural boycott is not uncommon in the subcontinent. From cricket to Bollywood, there have been plenty of examples of such boycotts over the years. Most of these cases, however, are not purely cultural —they contain significant economic components.

And, that may seriously hit the parties at the receiving end. Such cultural boycott, however, is not exclusive to this part of the world. Well, China’s hysteria over the US-South Korea missile defence deal got weird in 2017 as China was not happy about Washington’s agreement with Seoul to build a missile shield system, ...