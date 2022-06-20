Agni pareeksha

The government announced two hiring programmes during the week that began on June 13, but angry protesters set ablaze public property through the week. On June 14, the government announced that the Prime Minister had instructed that a million people must be employed by the various government ministries over the next 18 months on mission mode. The emphasis was on providing to the youth. This is ambitious and a very big announcement. To place this number in perspective, India added 2.8 million in 2019-20, the last normal year, in a sense. The addition of a million by the government is therefore very big. Government are also the most coveted. This makes the Prime Minister’s instruction even more important.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor