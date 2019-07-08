AI in agriculture

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making rapid inroads into the Indian farm sector. The ease with which farmers are adopting it indicates that it would soon become a major professional guide for the farmers.

A key reason for the farmers’ growing interest in AI is the gradual transformation of traditional farming into smart agriculture which requires knowhow and information that goes beyond their conventional knowledge and wisdom. They now need reliable, forward-looking and problem-solving advice which they can get from the AI. Moreover, the rural youth, especially the educated ones, feel ...