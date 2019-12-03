AI: Snake oil or a promise pill?

Digital technologies like social media and AI were supposed to deliver a sustained dividend that made human lives richer.

Instead ‘Big Tech’ is increasingly seen as the villain whose ubiquitous social platforms now work to divide people and target vulnerable communities than bring them together. Now its AI after Princeton’s professor Arvind Narayan last week threw shade on the evolving use of Artificial Intelligence in different sectors and called out most AI firms for peddling “Snake Oil” — an 18th century American euphemism for deceptive ...