Airline sector is a tough bet

One easy way to understand the impact of crude oil prices is to look at airlines companies. In the period October-December 2018, the Indian crude basket averaged out at US $67.75/ barrel while it was at $59.89/ barrel in October-December 2017.

InterGlobe Aviation, the company that runs India’s most profitable and largest airline, IndiGo, reported net profits of Rs 191 crore in October-December 2018 versus net of Rs 762 crore (this was Rs 1,071 crore before exceptional items) in October-December 2017. This was despite logging 28 per cent increase in revenues in Q3, 2018-19, along with ...