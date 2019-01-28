Albert's Hopeless Hall

Since Jaipur and its literary and other festivals are the flavour of the season, I have a question for the new chief minister of the state and his deputy: When they were being sworn in the other day at the Albert Hall Museum in the heart of Jaipur, did they actually open their eyes and take a look around? Over the years, I have visited a fair number of museums in India, something most people I know don’t do.

But never have I had a feeling of such hopelessness as I did at Rajasthan’s oldest museum, also the state museum. Let me begin by stating the positives of the ...