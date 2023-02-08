All governments are crony capitalists

Depending on which side of the political divide you favour, l’affaire Adani has provoked righteous anger, outright glee, consternation and embarrassment. Rahul Gandhi, having found a convenient issue to build on the image he crafted during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has ensured that the issue stays front and centre of Parliament, demanding answers from the government on its connections with a business group that grew meteorically after the National Democratic Alliance II came to power.