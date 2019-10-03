All the PM's presents

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) at Jaipur House, New Delhi, may not be a popular destination for primary school children on any weekday, but the past month has been different.

Two to three schools on an average have been sending their students daily to the NGMA to look up some of the mementos that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received over the years. Since September 14, the mementos, ranging from shawls to angavastra, paintings to ceramic to graphic prints of government schemes such as Start Up India, Beti Bachao, Jan Dhan, Make In India and more have been on display at the ...