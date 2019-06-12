Ambitious move

As the chosen one for the newly-minted Jal Shakti Ministry, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has one of the toughest jobs in the second edition of the Narendra Modi government.

Apart from the responsibility of rolling out the government’s ambitious plans to provide piped water connections — the nal se jal scheme — to every household in India by 2024, Mr Shekhawat will also have to address international and inter-state water disputes and the Namami Gange project — the flagship initiative to clean the river Ganga, its tributaries and sub-tributaries. This is in line with the ...