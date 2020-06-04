Amid anti-China sentiments, police use TikTok to spread Covid-19 awareness

for a cause



Even as much of India is planning to uninstall TikTok, the police department in various states is using the video-sharing social networking service to reach out to people and spread awareness about Covid-19. has been particularly proactive in using the platform to share citizen-centric videos with guidelines and tips on Covid-19 safety. Besides Covid-related information, the police has used to highlight issues related to women's safety and The Punjab Police’s recent videos even feature voice-overs by local celebrities like actor Jaswinder Bhalla, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and singer Sidhu Moose Wala. It is also using it actively to make citizens aware of the dangers of forwarding fake news.

Monsoon session is on



In an indication that the could be held according to schedule, Secretary General Snehlata Srivastava on Thursday banned the entry of personal assistants (PAs) of Members of Parliament (MPs). Srivastava said their entry needed to be restricted “in view of prevailing pandemic situation due to Covid-19”. “The presence of more than 800 PAs during the session will make the situation vulnerable,” she stated in an order. The current proposal is to hold meetings in the Central Hall of Parliament, and meetings in the chambers on alternate days. The month-long monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July.

come, MLAs go



Trouble for the Congress in Gujarat is not ending. With to four seats from the state due on June 19, two of its legislators have gone incommunicado. Two others quit as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Wednesday, which has made the interesting. There are five candidates in the fray, three from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two from the Congress. Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said on Thursday he had accepted the resignations of the two Congress MLAs. In March, five Congress MLAs had resigned. The Congress strength in the Gujarat Assembly has gradually dwindled to 66 from 77. Moreover, there is now infighting in its camp. The Congress has fielded Bharatsinh Solanki (left) and Shaktisinh Gohil (right ) for the two seats and party MLAs seem divided in their allegiance.