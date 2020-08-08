Amnesty's Avinash Kumar on challenges of heading human rights organisation

Many would argue that 2019, the year that the government revoked the special status of a state, detained several human rights activists and journalists under a draconian Act and pushed through an amendment to the Citizenship Act that enables all irregular migrants and displaced people, except Muslims, to acquire Indian citizenship wasn’t perhaps the best time for anyone to take over the helm of Amnesty International India.

Add to that Amnesty India’s ongoing troubles with the government (its Bengaluru and New Delhi offices were raided during an investigation into an alleged ...