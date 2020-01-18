An agenda for Dr Patra

For several decades, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used to publish the comprehensive “Report on Currency and Finance” (RCF). It was an excellent report, both as current reading on the Indian economy and as archival material. In its first avatar it used to have two parts like the Economic Survey — one for analysis, the other for data.

Then around 2001 came the annual RBI Handbook of Statistics. So Volume 2 of the RCF was discontinued. After that it became a theme-based publication which came out once in two years. But after 2013, it suddenly stopped publication. ...