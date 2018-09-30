An ambitious goal

The Union Cabinet’s approval to the new telecom policy, now known as the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP 2018), makes all the right noises about making India a truly connected country. The policy has set 2022 as the target date for achieving the goal of broadband for all.

This, according to the new document, would come with the creation of 4 million additional jobs in digital communications, attracting an investment of $100 billion and raising the contribution of the sector to 8 per cent of India’s GDP (from 6 per cent in the previous year). The policy also aspires ...