An AQR for the NBFC sector?

Early last week, the State Bank of India said it would buy up to Rs 300 billion of quality loans from the stressed non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), raising its portfolio purchase plan to Rs 450 billion during 2019. A few other banks will also buy affordable housing loans and loans against property (LAP).

Meanwhile, the mortgage regulator has raised its refinance limit to Rs 300 billion to housing finance companies (HFCs) for the July 2018-June 2019 period. These announcements came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) committed to infuse Rs 360 billion into the system in October, ...