JUST IN
Three points for the Budget
The Supreme Court's supremacy
Public servants have started eyeing ministerial posts after retirement
Building resilience for the long game
States do Centre a good turn
Consumer sentiments to remain buoyant
What the Budget should explain
Defence Budget and its discontents
Gujarat riots documentary: BBC's motives are less clear
Drawback, GST, RoDTEP refund different levies
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Another China syndrome, a balanced approach, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

An illusion that divides

Every debate is recast in left vs right terms in the urban mindscape, but it is hard to tell one from the other

Topics
Debate | Jaipur Literature Festival | Left

Vir Sanghvi 

Vir Sanghvi

The closing debate of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is the main event of the entire festival. The front lawn, the largest space in the festival complex, is always jam-packed with an engaged audience that listens as two teams of top-notch debaters discuss an issue of current importance. And then, the audience gets in on the act, asking questions to the speakers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Debate

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 21:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.