An insecure partner

The (US) administration has released its 2022 National Security Strategy (NSS), which lays out the parameters within which the US will engage with the world in future. On some levels, the NSS makes for comforting reading for New Delhi, in that the country is referred to as an ally, and China as the US’ solitary “threat”. Indeed, the focus seems to be on competing with China and only on containing Russia, an attitude which will not be completely unwelcome in India in that it preserves some distance between how Moscow and Beijing are treated — a major strategic aim of Indian policy. However, the Indian government should not be completely content with the NSS. In fact, the broader message from the NSS is that it underlines that the US may not be as reliable a partner for India’s development aspirations as it was in the past.