Falling net fixed asset growth to impact job creation by corporate sector

Medium and large companies did not announce layoffs in the aftermath of demonetisation. The huge liquidity shock, the breaking down of supply chain in some sectors -- particularly agriculture, the disruption of business in other sectors -- particularly construction, the confusion caused by changing rules of conversion and the myriad uncertainties, none transmitted into announcements of laying off of labour by the relatively larger enterprises.

Most considered demonetisation to be a temporary shock of a couple of quarters. And that business would return to normal soon. The shock of ...