An Open Letter to Covid

A couple of years ago, when you were yet to begin your dance of death and devastation in my country, you had written a letter to the people of India (using my name as nom de plume). You had told us: “I am a bit like the God of the scriptures because I have the capacity to overcome limitations and assume different forms.

I am not a god, only a lowly virus, but I shall not be surprised if your enterprising gurus make me an object of worship and devise ingenious and expensive rituals to appease me. I shall not be surprised if your fake shamans make money selling useless antidotes ...