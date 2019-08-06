An unnecessary law

At a time when the Indian economy is in the middle of a slowdown, it is natural for the business community to expect intervention by the government that will help reduce the pain in the system. It is not unsurprising that industry would expect the government to take steps to boost confidence and help revive economic activity.

However, contrary to expectations, some of the policy measures that the government has taken in recent times have further dampened business confidence. Aside from raising the income tax rate for the rich, which also affects a class of foreign portfolio investors, ...