An untenable position

The #metoo movement has caught most organisations unawares, and the Government of India seems to be one of them. Most institutions have responded in some manner or the other when male employees have been accused of sexual harassment.

In the non-institutionalised world of Bollywood and TV production, too, writers, actors and producers who have been named have been induced to step aside, and the National Commission for Women has responded to several complaints, among them Tanushree Dutta’s complaint against Nana Patekar. However, the stony silence from Raisina Hill stands in stark ...