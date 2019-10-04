An unusual monsoon

This year’s monsoon will go down in history for its several unusual features. For one, though the four-month monsoon season officially ended on September 30, the withdrawal of the monsoon is nowhere in sight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) does not foresee the retreat to begin before October 10, many days after the previous most belated departure on October 1 in 1961.

This would, thus, be the longest stay of the monsoon on record. Besides, rain this year is the highest in 25 years, with 10 per cent excess received till the end of September. Also, this is the first time ...