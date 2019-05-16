Another bad idea

The Union corporate affairs secretary has been reported as saying that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) may be amended under a new government after the elections to make things easier for small borrowers.

Borrowers who earn less than Rs 60,000 a year, have assets worth below Rs 20,000 and have outstanding loans of less than Rs 35,000 would be eligible for what the secretary himself described as a “loan waiver programme across sectors for small farmers, artisans, micro-enterprises or other individuals”. This new scheme adds itself to the plethora of other such waivers ...