Another China syndrome

The news that 14 of Apple Inc’s 17 key Chinese suppliers have received clearance from key Indian ministries to set up operations in India, but only via domestic partnerships, should be considered an encouraging development when set against the state of play in manufacturing growth and foreign direct investment in India. Those who have got the approval include AirPods and iPhone assembler Luxshare Precision Industry, lens maker Sunny Optical, and laser-equipment manufacturer Han’s Laser Technology. Most of these are global leaders in high-tech electronic-component supply and stalwarts of Chinese national industry. Their presence underlines the promise of India’s emergence as an alternative factory to the world as global majors seek to diversify from Covid- and slowdown-hit China.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 22:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU