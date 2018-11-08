Another WTO loss

A three-member dispute settlement panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled against India in its disagreement with Japan over import duties on hot-rolled steel. In the last financial year, Indian imports of steel from Japan and South Korea were 45 per cent of the total steel imports of 8.4 million tonnes; the total value of steel imports was $6.5 billion.

India has sought to protect the domestic steel industry consistently over the past three years, following a plea by domestic producers to the government. The official argument given for this action was that Chinese ...