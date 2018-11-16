Antrix beckons

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s, or Isro’s successful launch of a 3,400-kg communication satellite, GSAT-29, on Wednesday shows that it has developed the capability to lift four-tonne payloads using its new GSLV Mark -III rocket. The GSLV-III is also likely to be used in the Chandrayaan-II mission.

In fact, by 2022, Isro intends to carry out its first manned mission, putting three “Gaganauts” in space, and it is also planning an unmanned mission to Venus. This will demand a massive expansion in budgetary resources and manpower for the famously frugal ...