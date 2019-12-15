Arbitration venue to green clearance, key court orders from last week

SC quells row over arbitration venue Though arbitration clauses are often drafted by the best legal brains, basic issues like jurisdiction of courts is a matter of frequent discord. Nomenclatures like ‘juridical seat’ of arbitration, or the ‘venue’, are hotly contested points of interpretation.

In the latest case before the Supreme Court, BGS SGS Soma JV vs NHPC, these issues had to be decided in a hundred-page judgment. NHPC gave a contract to BGS for a hydroelectric project on the river Subansri in Assam, with an installed capacity of 2000 MW, stated to be ...