Architect Channa Daswatte on how to avoid an urban apocalypse in India

Leading a large group through the late Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa’s country home in Lunuganga, Channa Daswatte, who worked closely with Bawa, makes references to Bawa’s affection for Indian design. He draws our attention to a wall hanging by Riten Mazumdar that looks like a Raza painting in its dramatic black and white and red design.

Nearby are cushion covers that were designed for Bawa’s home by the wife of the late Charles Correa, Monika Correa. The exhibition, part of a celebration of the centennial of Bawa’s birth that started last month threw a ...