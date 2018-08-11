Are anti-profiteering provisions legal?

The anti-profiteering provisions are the most talked about and debated provisions of the one-year-old Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. With the roll-out of the GST regime, Parliament, as a populist measure, introduced the concept of anti-profiteering in the law.

This provision, simply put, meant that if a business enjoys increased tax credits and reduced rates of taxes, the benefit should be transferred to consumers through a reduction in prices. The idea was to curb any inflation triggered by a change in the indirect taxation system, keeping the interest of the ultimate consumer in ...