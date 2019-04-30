Are financial savings under-reported?

Are we saving enough? Like it is for households, the question is an important one for the economy too. A paucity of savings would mean inadequate funds for investment, which in turn has two adverse consequences: It makes capital more expensive and also increases the economy’s dependence on foreign capital.

The latter in particular makes the economy vulnerable to volatility in global capital flows. Of greater analytical interest are financial savings by households, as they move relatively freely through the economy and are an important driver of the cost of funds; savings by ...