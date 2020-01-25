Art of winning an Oscar

And the Oscar goes to... Wait a while! Rewind 91 years, and figure this out. Since 1929, only three films with runtime below 100 minutes have won the Oscar best picture. Just 28 winners ran for two hours (businessinsider.com).

The Academy prefers longer films; it feels the longer the film, the more important it is. Thus, dramas are the clear favourites (93 per cent of winners). Even a nomination for superhero, sci-fi, horror, comedy, action, and fantasy films is in itself an accomplishment. Milestone movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Psycho, The Dark Knight, and Back To The ...