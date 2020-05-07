Articulate an economic strategy

The country has been in lockdown mode since March 24, administered centrally by the Ministry of Home Affairs, using powers conferred under the National Disaster Management Act. The approach has thus far been an administrative one, the overarching aim being to minimise the spread of the epidemic.

Subject to this overriding objective, administrative relaxations have been progressively implemented, to secure agriculture, and to restart manufacturing activity and supply chain movements. This was an appropriate and necessary institutional response, but it is important that the country now ...