Arvind Subramanian: Parting, departing reflections of a CEA

Tomorrow is my last day in office as the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India, a job of enormous responsibility, opportunity, excitement and of course, prestige. I must not indulge in reflection that risks turning sentimental.

I should probably follow T S Eliot in “Little Gidding”: “I am not eager to rehearse My thoughts and theory which you have forgotten. These things have served their purpose: let them be.” But I am not detached enough to do so. And the truth is that this is too poignant and fraught a moment — ...