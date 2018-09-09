At cross purposes?

Vinoba Bhave is one person to whom I would give singular credit for my being what I am today —— an international lawyer and a globalisation expert. When I was growing up in the 1960s, I heard him extolling the Indian politicians: “15 years ago the slogan was ‘hail India’, today’s slogan is ‘hail the world’.” He always described himself as a global citizen. That sowed the seeds of a global mindset in me.

He was light years ahead of most politicians then and even today. It’s a little sad now; countries are thinking backwards. The ...