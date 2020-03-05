Auditors and fraud

On February 6, the Ministry of Company Affairs (MCA) came out with a consultation paper on what could possibly be far-reaching changes to the auditing profession. In addition, the MCA, by its order dated February 25, mandated that auditors need to report on nearly 30 more matters on Company Auditor’s Report Order (CARO).

All this because of the in­ability of auditors to detect fraud? In the fight against corporate fraud, we need to be realistic and understand that it will never be possible to ever arrive at a zero-fraud situation. Fraud can at best be controlled but not eradicated. ...