Auto slowdown a 'myth', why else would we have traffic jams, wonders BJP MP

Virendra Singh “Mast”, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP, on Thursday disputed the Opposition’s attacks on the government over economic slowdown, particularly the criticism about declining sales in the automobile sector. The MP from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, said in the House such statements were being made to “defame” the country. He said there were many households that had multiple cars and there were traffic hold-ups. Participating in a discussion on damage to crops in recent months, the MP said: “To defame the nation and the government people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed. If there is a decline in automobile sales, why are there traffic jams?” The MP, who heads the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, promised to provide onions at Rs 25 per kg from his constituency to all MPs. Singh said good-quality onions were produced in Muhammadabad town in his constituency.

Remembering Amma

Politicians in Tamil Nadu, with some exceptions, wear their signature white shirt and white mundu (a kind of dhoti) in public appearances. However, key leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), including party

co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, attended office on Thursday wearing black. Thursday was the third death anniversary of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo, the late

J Jayalalithaa. Some women leaders were seen wearing black sarees during a silent march to the burial ground of their former leader at Marina Beach. Twitter pages of the leaders also turned black with the picture of Amma (as Jayalalithaa was called by her party men) and condolence messages.

Anti-mobile rules

Peeved at the way mobiles were getting in the way of important meetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath in June this year prohibited his ministers from carrying them to cabinet meetings. However, during a recent cabinet meeting, a senior bureaucrat who was present was spotted talking on his mobile. This caused some flutter and lawmakers questioned the chief minister on why bureaucrats were exempt from a rule that was mandatory for ministers. An infuriated Adityanath immediately ordered that henceforth even bureaucrats would have to comply with the no-mobile phone diktat.