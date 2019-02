The downing of an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter on Wednesday (Pakistan has claimed it has shot down two) and the capture and vulgar parading on Pakistani television of an Indian pilot illustrates how quickly things turn for the worse once countries enter a spiral of violence.

In a clear escalation of hostilities, Indian fighter jets also shot down a Pakistan aircraft. Later in the day, India issued a demarche to Pakistan on its “unprovoked act of aggression”, and there were reports that mortar fire had been exchanged between Indian and Pakistani troops across the line ...