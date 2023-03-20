Avoiding contagion

The collapse of Credit Suisse, a storied Swiss institution only a few years younger than the Swiss Confederation itself, is at some levels hard to explain. There is no clear link between the troubles in the US banking sector — led by the problems at now defunct Bank (SVB) — and questions about . As pointed out last week by analysts at Citibank, there should be “limited read-across from the failure of Bank” to banks in Europe, which, analysts said, “have less deposit concentration, are still seeing healthy deposit flows, operate with large liquidity portfolios, and remain well capitalised”. This seems to demonstrate the US banking system had idiosyncratic flaws, caused, in part, by Washington’s decision to regulate only certain banks as systemically important. One bank in Europe, however, did stand apart from the description: And that was Credit Suisse, which has been seeing steady deposit outflows for several quarters in a row — for a total of $133 billion in 2022.