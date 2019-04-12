Awaiting my turn to vote

We shifted to Noida almost six years ago but our identification credentials show us as residents of Delhi. It’s been difficult to get ourselves documentation from Noida because anything we apply for requires us to show proof via some or other ID that previously validates our residency in Uttar Pradesh.

It’s a Catch-22 situation, and daunting to rectify, so we’ve let things slide in the belief that Delhi is, after all, our “permanent” address. Therefore, when we needed to renew our passports, we had to present ourselves for police verification at our apartment ...