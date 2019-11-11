Awaiting real closure

The long-awaited Ayodhya judgment has raised hopes of bringing to an end the land dispute in the eastern Uttar Pradesh city — something that has, over the decades, played a crucial role in the transformation of Indian politics and society.

The Supreme Court’s judgment is particularly careful to locate the reasoning for its decision purely in the legal sphere, insisting that while the dispute may have political and religious implications, as far as the court is concerned it is merely a title dispute, if one of great complexity. In other words, the court’s decision can be seen ...