Ayodhya, polytheism and the rule of law

The landmark verdict of the Supreme Court on the disputed Babri Masjid gave its land to the idol of Ram, who was given a juristic personality. The Court further said a Ram temple, to be put in a trust, was to be built to replace the Babri Masjid.

The desecration of the mosque by Hindus in 1949 by insertion of an idol of Ram in the inner sanctum of the mosque, which was subsequently destroyed in 1992 by the Ram Mandir movement, were criminal acts which deprived Muslims of their place of prayer, who were to be compensated by being given land to build a mosque. The ongoing criminal cases ...