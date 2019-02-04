Back to Feb 28

The interim Budget — which was more like a full Budget than previous votes-on-account — was presented on the first day of February, as has been the case for the two preceding Union Budgets.

This follows a decision taken during the 2016-17 financial year to advance the Budget presentation date by a month, ending the long tradition of presenting it on the last day of February. The first indication of this change came on October 26, 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi — while chairing one of his meetings on timely implementation of schemes with states — urged ...