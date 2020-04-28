JUST IN
Equal treatment
Back to the future

Privileging physical retail over e-commerce is risky

Online retailing has long been a stepchild of economic policy, a fact that has been thrown into sharp relief during the national lockdown. Since March 24, online retailers have had to contend with poorly communicated policy decisions and a notification U-turn, thanks to renewed lobbying by physical retail associations.

The problems began within hours of the abruptly announced national lockdown, when police across the states started assaulting online delivery personnel, even though the initial orders from the Centre permitted the delivery of essential goods by e-commerce companies. Though ...

First Published: Tue, April 28 2020. 23:51 IST

