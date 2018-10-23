'Badhaai ho', Indian film industry

It has been a rocking 2018 for the Indian film industry and the party continues. Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Badhaai Ho is a rib tickler. The Kaushiks, a couple in their 50s discover they are about to have a child.

The reaction this accidental pregnancy gets from their grown up sons, Mr Kaushik’s mum, neighbours, friends, relatives is fun to watch. The consummate Neena Gupta makes for an attractive Mrs Kaushik and Gajraj Rao epitomises Mr Kaushik, a middle class railway employee and diffident husband who loves his wife. The estimated Rs 300 million production from The Times ...