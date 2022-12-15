Bangladesh: A cautionary tale

The massive rally held by the Nationalist Party (BNP) in last week marked a return of the principal opposition to the ruling Awami League after almost a decade in the wilderness. The huge popular support at this and similar recent mobilisations in other towns across the country offers leaders of emerging economies a cautionary tale in the limits of authoritarian democracy. For the past decade and a half, has been the poster child, powering economic growth by linking its democratic dividend to global supply chains, especially for readymade garments. On almost every parameter, has stood out. From being one of the world’s poorest nations at independence in 1971, the country has reached middle-income status and is headed to exit the United Nations’ Least Developed Countries list by 2026. Poverty has declined from 43.5 per cent in 1991 to 14.3 per cent and its human development indicators outstrip most of its peers, especially in terms of women’s workforce participation and empowerment.