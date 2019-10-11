Banker, singer, social activist: Amruta Fadnavis makes a life of her own

When one holds a public office, enduring the vicissitudes of fame are par for the course. For the spouse of a VIP, however, such an existence can include exhilarating pros and unimagined cons.

That's something Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has learned to come to terms with — and as some would say — the hard way. Our lunch venue is at the sprawling Varsha Bungalow, the Chief Minister's official and imposing residence in the heart of Malabar Hills complete with gun-toting security personnel, patrol cars and the accompanying ...