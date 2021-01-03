Banking in 2021 --Winning beyond Covid

The year 2020 will forever be etched in our memory as the year of Covid-19. The pandemic has had a deep impact globally on the way we live and work, our economy and of course, the banking sector. India’s GDP is likely to contract by 7-7.5 per cent in FY21.

Yet, even as I write this article, there are signs of recovery. Daily average power consumption was up by 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in November 2020, the IIP is up 3.6 per cent YoY, deposits are up by 11 per cent YoY and credit is up by 6 per cent YoY. The manufacturing PMI index is at a 12-year high. More importantly, there is ...