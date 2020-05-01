Banks to non-profit: How Luis Miranda made connecting with people his asset

He has the dubious distinction of graduating with the lowest salary in his Chicago Booth class back in 1989. The software at the school that published weekly lists of the pay packages offered to students was unable to process his submission because his annual salary was $4,000 while the minimum option listed was $20,000.

That a student would leave Chicago Booth to earn peanuts was not something the school of business studies had anticipated. Yet that was what Luis Miranda, 68, chairman of CORO, CCS and a “dots connector” by passion chose. After a summer job with Citibank, ...