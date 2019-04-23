Beautifying India's ugly media spaces

Can things get any worse? On Sunday, when reports of the blasts in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka came in, Indian politicians first tried to use it to score points in the ongoing general election. Then, Indian news media simply went ahead and named some people as the culprits whilst the Sri Lankan police was still figuring things out.

All of Monday, Sri Lankan media and citizens were expressing their disgust over our politicians, media and trolls. This has happened over several incidents now. For instance, when Indian trolls were gleeful about Muslims being killed in the mosque shoot-out ...