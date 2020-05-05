Behind the curve

As India this week relaxed some restrictions of a nationwide lockdown, which was more stringent than in most countries around the world, the state of affairs on the number of Covid-19 cases isn’t encouraging. While the government has been focusing in its pronouncements on the declining rate of doubling, which is good, the number of cases/day has continued to climb.

In the first 21-day lockdown, the number of cases went up from 500 to 11,500; in the second 19 days, from there to 42,500. The number has risen to 46,711 since then. Given the absolute increase in numbers from one period ...